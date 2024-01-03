Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,666 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 9,527,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

