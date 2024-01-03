Defined Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after buying an additional 1,016,226 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 772,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 708,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. 421,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

