Defined Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 2,564,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,545,487. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

