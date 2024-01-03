Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Sempra by 51.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 101.2% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 91.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 131.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Sempra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

SRE stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. 212,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,962. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

