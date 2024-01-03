Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

