Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,289 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 571,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.



The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

