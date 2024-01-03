Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $16.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $700.48. 237,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.40 and its 200 day moving average is $668.39. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $561.06 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.