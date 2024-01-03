Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,091 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 855,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

