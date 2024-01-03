Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 163,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.