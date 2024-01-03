Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies
In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.62. 154,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,231. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.73.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
