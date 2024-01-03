Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Boosted by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. 2,171,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

