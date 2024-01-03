DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $131.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.05. 458,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

