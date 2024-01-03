Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 5.6%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.55. 407,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,170,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

The company has a market cap of $639.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $65,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

