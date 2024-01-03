DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $34.10 Average PT from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.80.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

