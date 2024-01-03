DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $34.10 Average PT from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.2 %
DigitalOcean stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.80.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalOcean
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.