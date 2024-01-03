Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Lifted by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 459,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

