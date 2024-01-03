Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 219,265 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.