Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFSD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 113,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.