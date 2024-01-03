Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 8.1% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFUS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 240,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.