Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. 16,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

