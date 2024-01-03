Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 22.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $29,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. 117,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,921. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.