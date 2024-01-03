Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Decreased by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,892. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

