Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Lessened by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 22.7% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $29,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

