Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.51

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and traded as low as $20.47. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 6,050,600 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $349.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $103,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $3,997,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

