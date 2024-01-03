Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.60 and last traded at $92.10. Approximately 359,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,011,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

