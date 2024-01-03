Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 6.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $26.17. 35,764,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 56,397,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

