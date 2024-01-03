Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 1.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 2,781,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,874,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $89,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

