Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Trading Down 5.6%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 7,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.