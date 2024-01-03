Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $137.67. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.