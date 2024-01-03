Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,633 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.51% of Dollar General worth $117,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. 1,472,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

