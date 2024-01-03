Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $828,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

