Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $346.00 Price Target at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

DPZ opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.26 and a 200-day moving average of $376.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

