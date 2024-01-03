Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Up 4.1%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 152,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 386,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

