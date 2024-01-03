Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Doximity from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. Doximity has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

