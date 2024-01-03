DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.50

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 15739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.75 ($1.23).

DP Eurasia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.23. The company has a market cap of £143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.00 and a beta of 0.85.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.