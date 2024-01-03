Drake & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 431,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,383. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.