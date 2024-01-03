Drake & Associates LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 770,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,875. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

