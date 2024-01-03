Drake & Associates LLC Has $16.59 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 7.5% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 231,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

