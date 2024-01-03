Drake & Associates LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Drake & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.00. The stock had a trading volume of 399,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,273. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.31. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

