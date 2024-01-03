Drake & Associates LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 92,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.65. 24,939,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,616,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

