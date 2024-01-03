Drake & Associates LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

COST traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $648.65. 820,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $606.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $449.62 and a 52 week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

