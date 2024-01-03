Drake & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $253.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.63 and its 200 day moving average is $239.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

