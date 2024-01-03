Drake & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Drake & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 89,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.37 and a 200 day moving average of $409.32. The stock has a market cap of $345.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

