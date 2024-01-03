Drake & Associates LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 17,875,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,761,898. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

