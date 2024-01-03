Drake & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. 4,666,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394,219. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

