Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 5.9% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.92 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

