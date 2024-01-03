Drake & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Drake & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 69,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.