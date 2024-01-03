Drake & Associates LLC Sells 29 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Drake & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.35 and a 200-day moving average of $444.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.