DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, January 5th

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, January 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. DSS had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 222.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

