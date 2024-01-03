DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, January 5th

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, January 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.
NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. DSS has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. DSS had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 222.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DSS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
