Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 121,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 278.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

