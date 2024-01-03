Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,202. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

